One of the other marquee showdowns happening at Keiji Muto’s Final match event features NJPW Superstar Kazuchika Okada taking on Pro Wrestling NOAH Superstar Kaito Kiyomiya.

Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger recently wrote about that matchup during his latest blog post with Tokyo Sports, where he explained why, in his opinion, it is too early for the matchup to be happening as Kiyomiya has not yet reached his full potential. Check out Liger’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks it is too early for Okada and Kiyomiya to go one-on-one:

Also, the rivalry this time led to a singles match between Kazuchika and Kiyomiya at the Dome, but I think it is still too early for them to fight as singles fighters. Kiyomiya’s career is about seven years old, right? It takes time for him to hone and master his techniques and be able to use them freely. I think Kazuchika is on the board.

Why he thinks Okada won’t do the match now: