Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger released his latest column with Tokyo Sports hyping up this January’s WrestleKingdom 16, which Liger spoke about at length, specifically the NJPW vs. NOAH portion of the show and his thoughts on Will Ospreay challenging for the world championship. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks WrestleKingdom will determine Ospreay’s life as a wrestler and his position in NJPW:

Ospreay, who will appear [on January 5th], hasn’t been to Japan for a while, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he’s changed. He has been saying, ‘I’m the champion’ without admitting that he’s not going to return to the ring, and maybe the company wants to make it black and white in the ringBut of course, this is no fun for the other fighters. They wondered, ‘Why him all of a sudden?’ Ospreay has no choice but to prove that he is who he say he is by winning, and in a sense, this is a big gamble; I think this will be a hot main event that will determine his life as a wrestler and his position in New Japan.

What he wants from the NOAH vs. NJPW showdown on night three of WrestleKingdom: