Justin Credible says he received his Aldo Montoya outfit just two hours before Monday Night Raw. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, he recalled learning a masked character while also adjusting to winning matches on television.

Until then, he’d primarily worked enhancement matches and hadn’t performed under a mask. Moving into the new role meant learning how to build a match around his own offense, rather than spending the match taking somebody else’s.

“They literally handed me the Aldo Montoya outfit 2 hours before Monday Night Raw.”

Credible said a schedule of roughly 20 nights a month helped him settle into the role in about six months or less. He also credited traveling with Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels for speeding up his development.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.