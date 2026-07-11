Justin Credible believes Paul Heyman’s greatest strength as a promoter wasn’t necessarily his booking ability—it was the confidence he instilled in the ECW locker room.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous in 2024, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion reflected on his time in Extreme Championship Wrestling, explaining that Heyman empowered talent to find their own voice rather than forcing them into a predetermined mold.

“Paul gets a lot of credit for being a booking genius, and he is, trust me. He’s an idea man. But the best thing that Paul did, not just for me, but for many others, was he instilled confidence in us.”

Credible said many of ECW’s wrestlers arrived after disappointing experiences elsewhere in the industry, making Heyman’s faith in them even more meaningful.

“We were all a bit damaged from being in other promotions and maybe getting lied to or misled. Here, he was a great cheerleader saying, ‘Look, I believe in you. In my heart, I feel you can do this, so go out there and do it.’ He gave us an open door to experiment and be the best you could be.”

According to Credible, that philosophy created an atmosphere unlike anything he had experienced in professional wrestling, with wrestlers focused on elevating the company rather than competing against one another backstage.

“Everybody wanted to go out there and have the best match, which was beautiful. We weren’t fighting with each other. Let’s go and do the best we can for ECW. If ECW wins—we all win.”

Credible added that he felt completely comfortable performing in ECW because Heyman understood both his strengths and his limitations as a performer.

“I felt very at home in ECW, and for once, I had the perfect partner to work with in Paul Heyman. Paul just let me go out there and he knew my strengths, he knew my weaknesses. When you know someone like a booker or a promoter that’s willing to work with you—and you know they have your best interests because it’s in the company’s best interests—you realize how free you are and how you can make experimental choices and hit a home run with this.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.