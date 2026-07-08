Justin Credible says the ECW locker room had little indication the promotion was nearing its end because business remained strong, the crowds kept showing up, and wrestlers were making a good living.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous in 2024, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion reflected on what he believes was one of professional wrestling’s most unique eras, explaining that life in ECW felt stable from the perspective of those inside the locker room.

“Everybody recognised what a special place and time this was in the business. We would draw, in some markets, 2,500-3,000 fans a night.”

Credible also recalled that, while nobody was getting rich, ECW provided wrestlers with an opportunity to make respectable money while maintaining creative control over their characters.

“We were all making decent money. None of us were getting rich, but I remember making $3,000 a week wrestling on a Friday and Saturday, controlling my situation and character, and I’m very happy being a productive member of the wrestling business, at that time. I was really, really happy and enjoying the process.”

Because attendance remained strong, Credible admitted he never believed ECW was in serious financial trouble until the schedule suddenly came to a halt.

“The last two television tapings we did were at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and both were sellouts of over 3,500. The interest was there.”

“I really didn’t think the company was in trouble until there were no more shows booked. It was really that simple. I remember there was a show right before Christmas at the Hammerstein Ballroom on pay-per-view (Massacre on 34th Street) and we sold out. The last pay-per-view ECW ever did was in January 2001, same thing, sold out.”

Although ECW ultimately closed its doors in 2001, Credible believes the promotion’s popularity with fans was never the issue, pointing instead to the financial struggles taking place behind the scenes.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.