Justin Credible believes ECW succeeded because it offered something neither WWE nor WCW could provide during wrestling’s hottest era.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous in 2024, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion reflected on the promotion’s popularity at the height of the Monday Night War. While WWE and WCW were battling for mainstream dominance, Credible said ECW created its own identity by giving wrestlers freedom and building a movement around the brand itself.

“What ECW provided was what the other ones didn’t, what WWE did not and what WCW did not. It was this beautiful underground movement.”

Credible said that atmosphere made ECW feel special from the inside, with performers buying into the idea that the company winning meant everyone in the locker room was winning.

“Everybody recognised what a special place and time this was in the business. We were all making decent money. None of us were getting rich, but I remember making $3,000 a week wrestling on a Friday and Saturday, controlling my situation and character, and I’m very happy being a productive member of the wrestling business, at that time.”

Credible also recalled the unusual moment he returned to WWE shortly after ECW’s final days, only to discover Paul Heyman had already arrived there as well.

“Guess who was there without even announcing ECW was dead? Paul Heyman. I thought I’m screwing Paul and guess who’s commentating on my debut? The same guy I was trying to stay faithful to.”

Although ECW eventually closed in 2001, Credible said the company still holds a unique place in wrestling history because it gave fans and wrestlers something that felt completely different from the major promotions around it.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.