Justin King says a call from Ricardo Rodriguez brought him back to wrestling after a three-year break. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, the former WWE referee also discussed working with Mark Henry at All Caribbean Wrestling and why a referee’s name recognition does not guarantee lasting income.

“If it hadn’t been for him, I would have never gone back to wrestling. But he called me to debut in India, and it changed my life 100%.”

King said he was nervous about returning because his independent schedule before WWE had been limited. The India trip gave him steady matches, a flight and a crew that included familiar wrestlers, while testing whether he could still keep up in the ring.

“Those first four nights, I did about 12 matches a night and the other referee did like two. So, you know, going back in I was like, ‘Shit, am I going to be able to hang?'”

“I just got hooked, man. I became a fan again of doing it. Not a fan of wrestling. Became a fan again of doing it, of being able to go in that spotlight again.”

King described All Caribbean Wrestling as another part of that return, naming Henry as the person leading the promotion. He said the group was taking a break at the time of the interview, while his work had taken him across several Caribbean islands.

“I work for a group called All Caribbean Wrestling. Mark Henry’s the boss. I’m the director of talent relations. I’m the head referee for All Caribbean Wrestling. Mark Harris was my other referee. I brought him on. But for right now, we’re taking a little bit of a break.”

King and Henry had already known each other from WWE, and King said working alongside him again was rewarding. Beyond refereeing, King described securing his own bookings and offering seminars to other officials on international trips.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to do this and not have to stress for the 150 bosses because guess what? I am one of the bosses.”

“A lot of people don’t know I never had an agent. I am my own agent. I don’t know what it’s like to have somebody get bookings for me. I got my own bookings. I don’t pay nobody 20% to help me. I help myself.”

“I don’t go to places and just referee. I go to places, I do seminars to help out the other referees.”

King also spoke about the finances that followed his WWE departure, which WrestlingHeadlines has covered separately. He argued that referees lose a steady paycheck when they leave the company and said his restaurant work now pays more than his WWE job did.

“Once you get out of WWE, your steady paycheck goes away. You go back to being just like everybody else.”

“When I wake up in the morning and I go sell sausage and mushroom pizzas and I go sell these salads and things like that, dude, I’m living my greatest life. I’m making the most money I’ve ever made in my life outside of wrestling. I’m making way more than I ever made in WWE.”

Sources: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, Justin King interview; All Caribbean Wrestling staff listing.