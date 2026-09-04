Justin Roberts had some fun with his announcing mix-up from AEW All In: London.

During the Casino Gauntlet match at Wembley Stadium, the longtime AEW ring announcer mistakenly introduced Komander as Mistico.

“The Dapper Yapper” quickly realized the error and corrected himself after Komander performed his trademark rope-running springboard dive to the outside.

The timing made the mistake particularly amusing, as Mistico happened to be the next entrant in the match. Roberts correctly introduced the Mexican star when he made his entrance, drawing a big reaction from the Wembley crowd.

Following the event, Roberts poked fun at the situation on social media by sharing a photo alongside both luchadors, while making sure there was no confusion this time.

“Komander [left], Mistico [right],” Roberts wrote via Instagram (see post below).

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.con.