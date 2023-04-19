AEW lead ring announcer Justin Roberts will miss tonight’s live Dynamite and Rampage tapings due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Roberts, who did announcing for PFL MMA in Las Vegas last Thursday, took to Instagram overnight and revealed the diagnosis. He said he looks forward to being back on Dynamite next week.

“The look when you’re absolutely..positive you can’t fly to work for a few more days. Social distancing from Dynamite tomorrow like it’s 2020, look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!,” he wrote.

Roberts included a photo of four COVID-19 tests.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the announced card, along with the full Instagram post from Roberts:

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from The Elite

* Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole face-to-face

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and hometown star Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Jay White makes his Dynamite debut vs. Komander

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Wardlow

