Lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera was the latest guest on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his brief stint in WWE as a member of the Mexicools, and discussing what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s reaction was to him pitching the name. Highlights are below.

How he came up with the name for Mexicools:

They called me and offered me a contract to come to WWE. It was the same situation with Psicosis and Super Crazy, we were looking for a job, everybody separately, and they hired us together, but didn’t know what to do with us, maybe push one guy or bring someone in. ‘How are we going to have three guys we hired, obviously we want to do something with them, but we don’t know what.’ Vince, Chavo, Johnny Ace, and myself (were meeting) and they were like, ‘Juvi, we need a name for a group we’re going to put together. Do you have a name for the group?’ Out of nowhere, I say, ‘What is cool? If it’s cool, it’s cool. What if it’s the Mexicools.’ Vince didn’t understand me, he’s like, ‘What did he say?’ Johnny Ace was like, ‘He said Mexicools.’ Vince’s eyes are popping and he’s like, ‘I like that! I like that name!’ That’s how we became the Mexicools.

How he never liked their presentation:

I never liked it. I always wanted to be Juicey and pretty much like an Alberto Del Rio gimmick with the three of us. I was telling them, ‘Let’s try to dress nice.’ I don’t know what happened, but I think they took it in the wrong way. Super Crazy was like, ‘I don’t like that.’ ‘Give it a try. Let’s see how it works.’ ‘Ah, we don’t feel like it. It’s not good for us.’ I feel like they took it against me. I wanted to give the Mexican people a little respect. They already knew about the Mexican Gardner and all that, I wanted to give something different to the audience. The name is super cool, so why not be cool? The t-shirt was also a garden machine and a lawnmower, I didn’t like it. I didn’t feel it. We tried to make the costume cool. I never spoke about it because I never like to talk about people because you talk bad about yourself.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)