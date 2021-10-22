During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Juventud Guerrera spoke on how he came to be known as ‘The Juice’. Here’s what he had to say:

Everything started with Juventud – nobody could say it. Everybody was like, ‘It sounds stupid, how do we say it?’ Somehow, someway, somebody just started calling me Juvi. From Juvi, I think Konnan was the guy who said Juvi Juice. ‘Give me some of that Juvi Juice.’ Then from there, The Juice came along. The Rock was doing his name, and then it was like, you’re gonna be The Juice. Later on, it was like the imitator compared to him.