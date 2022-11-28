Juventud Guerrera recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots’ ‘Sign-It-Live, where the lucha-libre legend answered a ton of questions about his career in the industry, including thoughts on his small stint with AEW back in 2021.

Guerrera competed against longtime rival Chris Jericho as one of the Five Labors of Jericho, which was a series of matches The Ocho had to have in order to face MJF. Jericho would go on to defeat Guerrera and advance to the next labour.

When talking about his AEW one-off Guerrera said he had a tremendous experience, and was actually supposed to do even more with the promotion but those plans got halted when he went down with injury.

That was great actually [experience with AEW]. That was tremendous… It was great… And then after two months, we were talking to do more but then, I got hurt. But yeah, now I’m good.

Guerrera is a former AAA, WCW, and IWGP junior heavyweight champion.

