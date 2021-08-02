Lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera recently released a video promo hyping up his matchup against Chris Jericho on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” on TNT. This will be Guerrera and Jericho’s first match together since an episode of WCW Thunder back in 1999, with the added stipulation that the Demo God must win the bout by a top rope maneuver.

The former multi-time WCW crusierweight champion once again promises to take Jericho’s soul from his body, and hopes that fans tune in to see his return to TNT. He also dedicates the matchup to the late Eddie Guerrero. Watch the promo in full below.