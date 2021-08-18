Lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to reflect on his debut in AEW, where he took on longtime rival Chris Jericho as one of the five labors of MJF. Guerrera also spoke about his experience meeting with Tony Khan, and how happy he is at the promotion’s booking of latino talent. Highlights are below.

Says he’s still feeling the rush after his AEW debut:

“I’m still feeling a rush. I feel excited. I feel great. I was talking to Jericho on his podcast, I was telling him how living as a wrestler is basically a dream. I was living a dream again and again and again. Every accomplishment in my career is basically a dream come true, which actually, I’m living a dream right now.”

Reveals his conversation with Tony Khan after the match:

“He gave me a thumbs up. I went back to the locker room. He was right there at Gorilla position. He got up. He shook my hand. He said, ‘Great match, good match. Thank you very much,’ and before I came out, when I was going from my locker room to the stage, I heard somebody saying, ‘Juvi! Juvi! Juvi!’ I was like, who’s calling me? Then I turn around. It was TK, or Tony Khan, and he was like, ‘Thank you Juvi for being here. It’s a pleasure for me to have you on this show.’ I was in shock. I was like, wow, the boss is welcoming me in this way. It was a tremendous moment. It gave me this good feeling of wow, this is something different. This is not just a major company, this is something that has value. Somebody actually values your work and the years that you’ve put in this business. It was outstanding I just want to say thank you to Tony Khan.”

Says he’s happy with how AEW has been booking latino talent:

“Yeah, exactly, even the little things they’re doing with Pentagon. He spoke Spanish. It looks real. That’s him, but he has manager that speaks perfect English, and that’s a great combination because it’s giving the Spanish audience something that you’ve never seen before. So that’s really, really cool, what AEW is doing.”