Juventud Guerrera will wrestle Chris Jericho on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the 5 labors storyline with MJF. Jericho must win the match with a top rope move.

Guerrera spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the match. Here are some of the highlights:

On the match:

“For me to come back at this moment, to this stage in AEW, the hottest company with the best talent in wrestling, it’s a blessing,” Guerrera said. “For me and Chris, this is a great opportunity to showcase what we did and what we can still do. Chris has such a great mind for the business. He always knows the right time and the right moment. This is going to be a very special night for wrestling fans.”

Whether he will wear a mask for the match: