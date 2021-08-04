Juventud Guerrera will wrestle Chris Jericho on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the 5 labors storyline with MJF. Jericho must win the match with a top rope move.
Guerrera spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the match. Here are some of the highlights:
On the match:
“For me to come back at this moment, to this stage in AEW, the hottest company with the best talent in wrestling, it’s a blessing,” Guerrera said. “For me and Chris, this is a great opportunity to showcase what we did and what we can still do. Chris has such a great mind for the business. He always knows the right time and the right moment. This is going to be a very special night for wrestling fans.”
Whether he will wear a mask for the match:
“I want to wear the mask on Dynamite. I am a luchador, and we are very proud of our masks. Also, since the match has been announced, a lot of people have asked me if I’ll come out to the same music I had in WCW. That would be nostalgic, but I’m going to showcase my new music, a heavy metal song I wrote and produced. This is a new moment and people are going to see a new Juice. This Wednesday on Dynamite is going to be Juicymania. People are going to be shocked when they see this match. I feel great, and I’m ready to make the most of this opportunity. I’m very grateful to Chris Jericho, I’m grateful to AEW, and I’m grateful to all my fans. I can’t wait for the bell to ring. I am dedicating this match to my mentor and my special friend, Eddie Guerrero. This match is going to be for him.”