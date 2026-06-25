Independent wrestling standout Zack Clayton (Zack Carpinello) is officially a married man.

Clayton recently tied the knot with longtime partner Jenni “JWoww” Farley in a unique ceremony that caught many of their guests completely off guard. Those in attendance believed they were arriving for a special screening of Farley’s movie, Nanny Cam, only to discover they were actually witnessing the couple exchange vows.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Farley reflected on the surprise wedding and the reaction from those closest to them.

“Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they’re attending a special screening for ‘Nanny Cam’ to realizing they’re actually at our wedding will be a moment we’ll never forget,” JWoww said.

While many know Farley from her longtime role on the hit reality series Jersey Shore, Clayton has built a career in professional wrestling, competing regularly for promotions such as ACW in New York and BRCW in Florida. He has also made appearances for AEW, ROH, and TNA Wrestling throughout his career.

The couple first began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in 2021. They have now officially made things permanent with their surprise wedding ceremony.