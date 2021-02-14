NXT star Kacy Catanzaro deactivated her Twitter account earlier today following a large backlash from fans, who criticized the American Ninja Warrior for not following proper COVID-19 protocols after a video surfaced of her at a restaurant without a mask.

Catanzaro initially released a video addressing those concerns yesterday, which you can read below.

“What’s up Twitter? I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute,” she said. “I know people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida, restaurants are open to a certain capacity. We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask, but when we are sitting down to eat or drink, we are allowed to take our masks off, and I know that that’s the part that people saw that people were upset with.

“I’m sorry for anybody that is upset and I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me, and myself, and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work we get tested at least once a week if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer and [inaudible] with me everywhere, and everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

However it seems that Catanzaro’s response was only met with more criticism and judgement from fans, leading to her eventually shutting down her account. She will not be competing in tonight’s Takeover Vengeance pay per view as her and her tag partner, Kayden Carter, were eliminated from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic.

Special thanks to Gary Cassidy from Inside the Ropes for sharing the news, which can be seen below.