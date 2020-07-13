Kacy Catanzaro On Which Wrestlers Inspire Her

During her appearance on The Bump, Kacy Catanzaro named Alexa Bliss and Beth Phoenix as wrestlers that takes inspiration from. Here’s what she had to say:

Man, yeah it’s crazy. I mean, all of the women are incredible. I know when I got here, I’ve definitely always been a big fan of Alexa Bliss. Because she is smaller, so people kind of always have mentioned her to me, and compared me to her and been like ‘Oh yeah, she can do all these things, and you’re small like her.’ I actually met her my — I want to say maybe at the Mae Young Classic when I came to visit before I got signed. And I met her, she was super sweet to me. I think she had maybe just got moved to the main roster, but she was really, really sweet to me. I remember loving her, so whenever anybody mentioned her I was like, ‘Yeah, she does do awesome stuff and she’s tiny,’ so I’ve always been a fan of her.

And then, Beth Phoenix is one of my all-time favorites. And same with her, like, she sat in a skull session of ours one time. And she’s just one of the best humans you could ever meet. And she’s nonstop — still, even to this day, she gets in the ring, crushes it. So she’s always been a big favorite of mine.