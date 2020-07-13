Kacy Catanzaro On Which Wrestlers Inspire Her

During her appearance on The Bump, Kacy Catanzaro named Alexa Bliss and Beth Phoenix as wrestlers that takes inspiration from. Here’s what she had to say:
Man, yeah it’s crazy. I mean, all of the women are incredible. I know when I got here, I’ve definitely always been a big fan of Alexa Bliss. Because she is smaller, so people kind of always have mentioned her to me, and compared me to her and been like ‘Oh yeah, she can do all these things, and you’re small like her.’ I actually met her my — I want to say maybe at the Mae Young Classic when I came to visit before I got signed. And I met her, she was super sweet to me. I think she had maybe just got moved to the main roster, but she was really, really sweet to me. I remember loving her, so whenever anybody mentioned her I was like, ‘Yeah, she does do awesome stuff and she’s tiny,’ so I’ve always been a fan of her.
And then, Beth Phoenix is one of my all-time favorites. And same with her, like, she sat in a skull session of ours one time. And she’s just one of the best humans you could ever meet. And she’s nonstop — still, even to this day, she gets in the ring, crushes it. So she’s always been a big favorite of mine.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: The Bump. H/T 411Mania.
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Concerned WWE Is Putting “Unneeded Pressure” On Jeff Hardy, Talks Addict Angle
- Charlotte Flair Issues Statement Confirming That She’s Taking Some Time Off, Shares Story About Suffering From Silicone Poisoning
- Rusev Provides More Details On His COVID-19 Diagnosis, Updates Fans On Lana’s Parents
- Rumor: WWE Bar Fight To Be A Cinematic Match At Extreme Rules?
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury