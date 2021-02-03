NXT star Kacy Catanzaro recently spoke to Comicbook.com to hype up this evening’s edition of NXT on USA, where the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament continues to roll on. Highlights from the interview, which include Catanzaro talking about her relationship with current partner Kayden Carter, can be found below.

What being in the Dusty Classic means to her and Carter:

Oh, man. I mean, it’s monumental. Being in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in general, is huge, especially because it’s been going on for the men for so long, and now finally, we have one for the women,” Catanzaro said. “And especially with me and Kayden building up ourselves as a tag team, to be able to have this moment. Even going in, we were like, ‘This is huge. We are a part of this, but we want to win the whole thing.’ You know what I mean?

On facing Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in the first round:

And then when we got word that our first opponents were Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, obviously they are two of the toughest women in NXT. We were like, ‘Okay, we know that everyone is going to expect that this is going to be a massacre.’ We’re used to that. We’re used to people underestimating us, kind of keeping us as the underdog, but not really ever thinking there’s going to be a difference in that. We’re like, ‘You know what? Let them think we’re the underdog’. And maybe we are, but we’re going to show them why that’s not going to be the case anymore, and we finally get the chance. People have gotten glimpses of me and Kayden together, but we haven’t actually gotten the chance to show everything that we have and actually go out there and do it. So against Mercedes and Toni, it was cool that we finally got the chance to kind of wow people and do what we say we’re always going to, which is do things people have never seen before. And to be able to get that win and move on one step closer in the Tag Team Classic is just like, this is our moment, this was made for us. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to get to the top. We’re going to keep showing everyone why we are meant for this.”

On their future matchup against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez:

With Raquel and Dakota, they have been a team for a while. I’m not saying that I would trust them having each other’s backs forever like me and Kayden, but they’re established enough that we know they’re going to get through it together, which is where we kind of have to switch up,” Catanzaro said. “We know me and Kayden are ride or die, we have each other’s backs, but Dakota and Raquel have been crushing it for a while. And we know that Raquel, we both have a lot of experience with her, a lot of matches, and we know how big of a beast she is in the ring, and she is not someone to underestimate.

How her relationship with Carter has changed:

Outside of the ring, she always says that when we first met, I was too nice for her. She just got to the performance center. I’m like, ‘Whatever you need. If you need anything, let me know.’ And she’s just like, ‘You were so nice, I didn’t know what to do with you. And then you kind of grew on me.’ We kind of balance each other out. Where I used to kind of reign her in, she’s helped me really branch out of that box I felt I was in, come more into myself, more of my aggressive side, and now she kind of reels me in.

Says they have their eyes on the WWE women’s tag titles: