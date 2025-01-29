– Social media and streaming star Kai Cenat released a video describing his experience at WWE Raw on Netflix this past Monday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. “From the crowd to the wrestlers, it feels exactly how it does on TV,” he stated. “It’s a f**king family. They go out there and give it their all. That was my first event and I’m definitely going to more. They invited me to the Royal Rumble, and I’m going.”

– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be appearing as part of WWE Night tonight as the Indianapolis Pacers host the Detroit Pistons in the host city for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium. A Tyrese Haliburton WWE Bobblehead is pictured as the promotional material for this evening.

– WWE released a 50-plus minute episode of WWE Playlist this week, which looks at WWE Superstars who have only entered a Royal Rumble match one time in their career.