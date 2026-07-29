Kai Kavari is moving on from WWE.

The former WWE NXT talent, whose real name is Cyrus Habibi-Likio, announced in a new video shared on social media that he has decided to part ways with the company despite signing a three-year contract.

According to Kavari, the decision ultimately came down to family, finances, and faith. He explained that he believes his future is back home in California with his family, while also noting that trying to establish his real estate business from Florida proved to be difficult.

“When you start with WWE, you don’t get paid the most. Potentially, you can make bread. I’m not at a time in my life where I can live off of potential. Being brutally honest, I can go back to California and make main roster money in real estate.”

Kavari added that his Christian faith also played a major role in his decision to leave WWE. He closed out the video by expressing gratitude to the company, as well as the coaches and staff members who helped him during his time in NXT.

Kavari’s departure comes after spending time developing at the WWE Performance Center, with the former football standout now set to return to California as he focuses on the next chapter of his career.