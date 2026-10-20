KAIRI has opened up about her decision to make her first post-WWE wrestling appearance aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

The former WWE Superstar was released from her contract in April 2026 and has been free to appear for other promotions since July. However, she has yet to make an appearance elsewhere.

Earlier this month, it was announced that KAIRI would be part of Jericho’s upcoming wrestling cruise, which is scheduled to take place from November 7 through November 11.

During a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, KAIRI explained why the opportunity appealed to her, particularly given her longtime “Pirate Princess” persona.

“I received a truly wonderful offer from the Jericho Cruise. The idea of working aboard a ship as the ‘Pirate Princess’ really excites me,” she said.

KAIRI went on to explain that she wanted to be selective about her first wrestling-related appearance following her WWE departure, rather than immediately accepting another opportunity.

“After leaving WWE, I wanted my first wrestling related activity to be something I genuinely wanted to do, and this was it.”

The upcoming cruise will mark KAIRI’s first announced wrestling-related appearance since her WWE release.

RELATED (October 12, 2026): Asuka Reunites With Released WWE Superstar Kairi Sane For Special Occasion