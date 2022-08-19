STARDOM announced that KAIRI (Kairi Sane) will miss the upcoming STARDOM x STARDOM pay-per-view due to “poor physical condition.”

She last wrestled on July 31st. Sane was slated to challenge Saya Kamitani for the Wonder Of Stardom Championship at the upcoming event, but now, Kamitani will face Himeka.

KAIRI took to social media to clarify that she tested positive for COVID. She wrote the following statement:

“This time, when I had a high fever of 39 degrees, I was tested and was diagnosed as positive for the new coronavirus. So far, the chase for the title match on August 21st. Intensive training, condition adjustment, meal management, etc. I have prepared meticulously. Infected vs I was very careful about the measures as much as possible. I am shocked and full of regret. We apologize for the great concern and inconvenience for all concerned. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. And [for the fans], who were looking forward to the match, dear fans, I’m so sorry. Now, as soon as possible, I will deliver a healthy figure to everyone while keeping in touch with the public health center so that I would concentrate on recuperating at home. Please take care of yourself.”