The action in the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion continued on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the latest action in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament took place on the 9/18 episode that premiered on X.

During the show, Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL defeated Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Fantasma to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Already in the semifinals are IYO SKY vs. Naomi. Sane’s opponent in the semifinals will be determined on the next episode of WWE Speed on X, where Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae is scheduled.

The winners of the SKY/Naomi and Sane/Niven-LeRae bouts will meet in the finals to determine the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday and Friday at 12/11c on X.