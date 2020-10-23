Kairi Sane has been announced for Japanese commentary at WWE’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The J Sports WWE Twitter account made the announcement on Thursday, as seen below. The pay-per-view won’t air in Japan until Wednesday, October 28, and that is when Sane’s commentary will be available.

As noted, Sane revealed a few weeks back that she will continue to train and support WWE from her home country. She left the United States in June to be with her family and her husband, who she married back in February.

