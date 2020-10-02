Former NXT women’s champion Kairi Sane issued a short statement on her Twitter announcing that she has arrived safely in Japan and will continue to work for WWE as a promotional supporter. The Pirate Princess writes, “This is Kairi Sane from WWE. I will keep you updated on my future activities. In addition to continuing to be a wrestler, I have been given the role as a new WWE promotional supporter in Japan, and will resume my activities from Japan. Thank you for your continued support.”

Greeting from Japan!!

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here.

I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here.💪🏻 https://t.co/hpUd6I21Vh — KAIRI SANE カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) October 2, 2020

Sane’s last WWE appearance was on an episode of Monday Night Raw, where an attack from Bayley backstage led her partner Asuka to rush to her aid, and lost the Raw women’s title in the process. Aside from her NXT championship run, Sane is a former WWE women’s tag champion, and the winner of the first ever Mae Young Classic tournament.