WWE continued their annual tradition of mass talent releases after WrestleMania season on Friday.

As noted, 25 names, over a dozen of which were semi high-profile main roster talents such as Aleister Black, Kairi Sane and the entire Wyatt Sicks faction, just to name a few, were released from the company.

And now the reactions are starting to filter in.

Kairi Sane surfaced via social media on Saturday to address her departure from WWE.

“I’m truly grateful to have people like you by my side,” she wrote via Instagram (see below). “Thank you for always being with me.”

Sane continued, “I’ll set sail… in my own time. Until then…I love you.”

Also chiming in on social media was Zelina Vega, who took aim at reporter Sean Ross Sapp for breaking the news of her WWE release before she had a chance to.

Vega cursed out Sapp in a video that went viral (see below). She also noted that she was informed of her WWE release by TKO.