Kairi Sane surfaced on social media early Sunday morning to provide an update to her fans regarding her injury recovery status.

The Damage CTRL member took to X to share a video clip and a photo, along with a statement about the status of her recovery from the injury that has kept her on the sidelines from WWE for some time.

“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap,” she wrote. “Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before.”

Sane continued, “I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”