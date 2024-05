Kairi Sane is getting her own WWE theme.

The Damage CTRL member revealed on social media that she will “finally” be getting her own theme music. She previously had entrance music affiliated with Damage CTRL and the Kabuki Warriors.

Finally I got my own new entrance music!!

It's so cool.‍☠️ — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) May 27, 2024

It is unknown if Sane will debut the new theme on this evening’s Raw. She has only wrestled one singles-matchup in WWE since returning in 2023.