Former WWE star Kairi Sane appears to have made a notable move following her departure from the company.

Sane recently updated her social media profiles to indicate that veteran agent Barry Bloom is now representing her. Bloom is one of the most recognizable managers in professional wrestling, with a client list that includes several top AEW stars such as Matt and Nick Jackson, reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kazuchika Okada, “Hangman” Adam Page and Will Ospreay.

Sane was among the WWE talents released as part of the company’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts in late April. She officially became a free agent earlier this week after her 90-day non-compete clause expired.

Following the expiration of her non-compete, Sane took to social media with a brief message signaling the start of the next chapter of her career.

With Bloom now representing her, it will be interesting to see where the former WWE Women’s Champion lands next. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.