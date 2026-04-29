Kairi Sane is speaking out amid the recent speculation surrounding her WWE departure.

The former WWE Superstar took to social media on Tuesday to seemingly respond to reports claiming she had expressed interest in returning to Japan prior to her release.

“What I can say is I know there’s been a lot of speculation, but I truly love this work, my teammates, and my fans. I’ve never walked away, and I’ve given my all in everything I do. I hope you’re all doing well,” she wrote.

The comments came after it was reported that Sane had indicated a desire to move back home, which may have factored into WWE’s decision.

That report quickly gained traction following her unexpected release last Friday.

It definitely raised some eyebrows.

Sane’s exit caught many off guard, especially given her active role on WWE television at the time.

She had been involved in an ongoing storyline alongside Asuka and IYO SKY, making her departure feel abrupt.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Asuka alluded to Sane’s absence without mentioning her by name, instead shifting focus to a challenge for SKY at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

Following the news of her release, Sane also shared an emotional message reflecting on her journey and appreciation for her supporters.

“I’m truly grateful to have people like you by my side. Thank you for always being with me. I’ll set sail… in my own time. Until then…I love you,” she wrote.