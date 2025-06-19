Kairi Sane is not feeling great about how things played out this past Monday night.

As noted, Sane competed in an advertised singles match against one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day.

The match didn’t last past one minute, as Sane lifted Morgan at the sound of the bell and upon landing, Morgan suffered what was initially reported by Michael Cole on the broadcast to be a dislocated shoulder.

In the days following the June 16 episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin, news surfaced regarding the severity of Morgan’s injury, with it being confirmed that the women’s wrestling star will require surgery to repair her shoulder.

Because of this, it is reported that several upcoming significant creative plans in WWE have to be changed.

These include a scheduled main event at the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event on July 12 in Atlanta, GA., as well as an expected WWE Women’s Championship match involving Morgan and Iyo Sky at a presumed upcoming WWE special event, as well as the fact that WWE will likely be forced to strip Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

On Wednesday evening, Kairi Sane, the other woman in the ring during the freak injury situation involving Morgan, which is widely acknowledged to be no ones fault and just a freak thing that happened, issued a statement.

“One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury,” Sane wrote via X. “I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy.”

Sane continued, “Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring.”