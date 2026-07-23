Former WWE star Kairi Sane appears to be teasing her next move as her reported 90-day non-compete clause is believed to have come to an end.

Sane took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo of herself standing beside a motorcycle along with a brief but intriguing message.

“How far I’ll go,” she wrote. “See you soon.”

The post comes roughly 90 days after Sane was among the WWE talent releases made in April following WrestleMania.

Following her departure, reports indicated that WWE believed Sane planned to return to Japan at some point, with that expectation reportedly playing a role in the company’s decision to include her in the post-WrestleMania roster cuts.

While Sane has not revealed what her next destination will be, her latest message has fueled speculation that fans may not have to wait much longer to find out.

For those interested, you can check out a complete list of recently released WWE Superstars entering free agency today.