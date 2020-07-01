Kairi Sane Returning to Japan to Work for WWE?

Kairi Sane’s WWE status was described as “pretty complicated as of last month” in a new report from Fightful Select. Sane has been out of action since suffering a cut on her head during the Nia Jax match on RAW in late May, which brought a significant amount of heat to Jax. However, WWE already had other plans for Sane at that time.

There’s no update on Sane’s WWE contract status but as of May there were plans for her to return to Japan and serve as a WWE Ambassador in that country. There were no details on how this role might impact her in-ring career with WWE.

In regards to this new role for Sane being related to the planned WWE expansion into Japan for a WWE NXT Japan brand and a WWE Japan Performance Center, it was just noted that there is no expansion going on right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While these updates were first issued by Fightful’s sources in May, some have gone “radio silent” about Sane’s WWE status since then. It was noted that many want her to continue to wrestle for WWE, and everyone who spoke about the story had positive things to say about her. It was reiterated that they are not sure how Sane’s WWE status has developed over the last month.

Sane got married to her long-time fiance back in February of this year.

