According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT women’s champion Kairi Sane reached out to WWE for permission to attend the upcoming STARDOM 10th Anniversary event.

Reports are that Sane specifically reached out to the WWE Japan branch, as that is where she lives with her husband, and represents WWE as an ambassador. However, the talks with WWE apparently “got nowhere” and as of now she will be unable to return to the STARDOM special, which takes place on March 3rd.

Prior to signing with WWE Sane worked for STARDOM from 2011-2017, where she held multiple titles for the promotion including the Wonder of Stardom championship, the Artist of Stardom championship, the Goddess of Stardom championship, and the World of Stardom championship.