Kairi Sane Staying with WWE?

WWE officials are reportedly expected to make another offer to get Kairi Sane to stay in the United States.

As we’ve noted, there has been talk of writing Sane out of the storylines as she’s reportedly headed back to Japan to be with her husband, who she married back in February after a longterm relationship. There was also talk of Sane retiring after another year or so of wrestling in Japan. Word now, via Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, is that Sane leaving WWE is not a lock.

It was noted that the reports on Sane are true, but her departure is not a done deal. WWE will likely make her another offer to stay, and a good offer at that.

Sane returned to WWE TV on last night’s RAW, her first appearance since losing to Nia Jax in early June, which was the match where she suffered a bad cut on her head. Sane defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks via DQ on last night’s show, and will team with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to challenge Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for their tag team titles next Monday.

Sane tweeted the following after last night’s RAW and said she’s back, but there’s no word yet on if a new contract has been agreed on with WWE.

Stay tuned for updates.

