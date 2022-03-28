Former WWE star Kairi Sane, now going by the ring name of KAIRI, worked her first singles match since 2020 against Starlight Kid at a Stardom show on Sunday where she went over, but suffered a ruptured left eardrum during the bout.
In the post-match interview, she stated the following via Google Translate:
“Now my eardrum is torn and I can’t hear…Each technique has its own weight and the match ignited. It was a different person from the previous kid. The eardrum was torn. But I’m happy. I’m happy with the pain.”
On Sunday, she made her in-ring return for a tag team match. Sane departed from WWE in February after returning to Japan in the summer of 2020
