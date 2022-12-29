At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion by defeating Mayu Iwatani. The night before, she worked a match against Wonder of STARDOM Champion Saya Kamitani.

While speaking to NJPW, KAIRI disclosed she went into the matches with a sprained foot.

” I thought I was fully prepared for the two nights, mentally and physically. But then as I was training right before Osaka, I sprained my foot. My ankle was swollen up really badly, and the doctor told me not to wrestle. I got through the Osaka match which really helped me from a mental standpoint, but with Mayu the next day I was definitely worried,” she said.

Next Wednesday, KAIRI is set to defend her IWGP Women’s Championship against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17.