NJPW and STARDOM Superstar KAIRI recently joined Dark Puroresu Flowsion to hype up next month’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, where KAIRI will be defending the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE. Highlights fro the interview can be found below.

Thinks she and Mercedes are going to have a killer match at Battle in the Valley:

I respect her very much. She has always been kind to me in private, and when I returned to Japan from America, she gave me many wonderful gifts. I still cherish them. I believe Mone and I can make a great match that people will remember forever.

Names some of her wrestling influences:

In WWE, Asuka, Iyo [Sky], Shinsuke, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Mone, Alexa Bliss, Candice [LaRae], Shayna [Baszler], and Nattie. Many others! Additionally, I have a lot of respect for my coaches Sara [Del Rey] and TJ Wilson.

Says she’s interested in a match with AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter:

Of course! In fact, I never met her. But I often hear that she was very active in the STARDOM ring. Hello Jamie, I’m KAIRI! I hope you read this.

