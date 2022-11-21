New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the newly crowned IWGP Women’s champion Kairi will be defending her IWGP women’s championship against Tam Nakano at WrestleKingdom 17, which takes place on January 4th from the legendary Tokyo Dome in Japan. This will be Sane’s first defense of the belt since winning it at Historic X-Over last week.

The first ever IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI will have her first defence in the Tokyo Dome opposite Cosmic Angels’ Tam Nakano. After KAIRI’s historic victory November 20 in Ariake over Mayu Iwatani, Nakano answered the call for a first challenger, and though the ‘Cutest in the Cosmos’ issued her challenge with characteristic zeal, there were daggers in her words as she promised a ‘special hell’. Tam’s ability to undercut her colourful demeanour with a vicious aggression underscored her 301 day run with the Wonder of STARDOM Championship in 2021, a title that KAIRI had helped mould in her earlier years. Indeed, mutual respect was evident when KAIRI teamed with Tam in one of her earliest matches back in STARDOM this spring opposite Miyu Amazaki and Utami Hayashishita. That match showed how brutal both women could be as a team, and now that violence will be turned on one another January 4.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLEKINGDOM 17

-Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP world heavyweight championship

-Will Opsreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States championship

-Kairi Sane vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP women’s championship