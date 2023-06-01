Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn has not wrestled for WWE since August 2018, and has made few wrestling appearances since then, but she says she’s now open to a return to the company.

“I think with anything I am not 100% so against coming back like, ‘Oh, I’m retired and that’s it,” she recently told Muscle Memory. “I’m always open to cool opportunities, cool collaborations, it’s not really in my sight right now to pursue wrestling, but after so many years of being removed from it I certainly have a different appreciation for it.”

Kaitlyn continued and said she believes that if she did return to the ring she would be a completely different performer than she was before.

“I feel like I understand it on such a deeper level and for truly such an art form that it is,” she said. “I’ll never say I’m retired and I’ll never get in a ring again, but it’s not anything that I am actively trying to make happen.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc)