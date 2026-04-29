Kaitlyn is opening up about a past locker room issue that’s now firmly in the rearview mirror.

The former Divas Champion recently reflected on her history with Layla, revealing that the two once had “a little bit of beef” during their time in WWE.

But have since mended fences.

While speaking on her latest vlog during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas (see video below), Kaitlyn shared how the two reconnected years after their initial run together.

“Layla actually, when we were both still in the WWE, she left a few years before I did, and we had never really talked or caught up until a few years ago,” she said. “We were actually booked for a signing and we were sharing the table.”

That reunion ended up paving the way for a long-overdue conversation.

Kaitlyn then looked back on the tension between them, which stemmed from her rapid rise in WWE despite having no prior wrestling experience.

“Yeah, her and I had like a little bit of beef in the past,” she continued. “Like when I first got my contract, I had never wrestled before, and I was only with the company for about four weeks before I got pulled up on TV to debut on NXT season three. So I got like a lot of shit in the locker room from some of the top women there because they didn’t feel like I deserved to be there, and though she was one of the divas that gave me a hard time, and we’ve since like, talked it out and worked it out. We’re really cool now, but it’s just so funny to kind of go over the history that I have with each of these women.”

Water under the bridge.

Kaitlyn has previously spoken about the challenges of breaking into WWE so quickly, and this latest story adds another layer to the early friction she experienced behind the scenes before ultimately earning respect in the locker room.