Kaitlyn recently revealed that AJ Lee was the mastermind behind the name of their WWE tag team, The Chickbusters. Speaking on the show “Rewind Recap Relive,” she shared insights on the name’s origin.

I think AJ [Lee] did because there was a couple of guys that were going by Dudebusters (Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta). We were all in developmental together. So it was kind of like a funny, ‘Oh, we’re Chickbusters.’

Kaitlyn reflected on the playful nature of the name, emphasizing the dynamic between the teams during their time in WWE’s developmental system.

A lot of this silly stuff that people remember, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t remember that.’ It’s because we would have these strategic conversations with the announcers and the commentators cause they would want to know about you.

She credited these discussions with helping establish their characters, stating that they often aimed to convey their stories to ensure proper representation during their matches.

Not everything you say will get aired. But it’s kind of this strategy to say, ‘Hey, I’m trying to get this part of my character over. I’m trying to express this piece of my story.’

This insight into the formation of The Chickbusters provides a glimpse into the creative process behind WWE tag teams in that era.

H/T: www.fightful.com for the transcript