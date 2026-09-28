Kaito Kiyomiya and OZAWA will meet in the N-1 Victory final after winning their respective blocks Sunday in Utsunomiya. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed their October 4 match for Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo after the final round of league matches.

Kiyomiya beat Chen with the Skywalk Elbow in 17 minutes, 9 seconds, finishing A Block with 11 points and a 5-1-1 record. Shane Haste defeated Alpha Wolf on the same card and reached 10 points, leaving Kiyomiya alone at the top.

OZAWA secured B Block by beating Tetsuya Endo in 5 minutes, 43 seconds with a reverse cradle. He finished on 10 points at 5-2, while Endo closed at eight points. Kenoh and Masa Kitamiya also finished on eight after their match ended by countout.

The result follows a three-way tie atop B Block entering the final night. Kiyomiya’s path was less crowded, though Yuki Iino ended his unbeaten run two nights earlier in Sendai.

NOAH has booked Kiyomiya and OZAWA in the main event of the October 4 card. The show is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Japan time and stream live on Wrestle Universe.

Sources: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s September 27 results and October 4 card announcement.