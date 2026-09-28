Pro Wrestling NOAH has set Kaito Kiyomiya against OZAWA in the N-1 Victory 2026 final on October 4 at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo. Kiyomiya advanced from the A Block, while OZAWA emerged from a B Block that entered its last league matches with three wrestlers tied at the top.

The promotion confirmed the matchup Sunday after the final round-robin show in Utsunomiya. OZAWA, Tetsuya Endo and Kenoh had each entered that B Block finale on eight points, making the last night decisive for the tournament’s other championship berth.

NOAH also announced a GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match for the October 4 card. Champions Dragon Bane and Alejandro will make their sixth defense against YO-HEY and Jun Masaoka of TEAM 2000X.

Naomichi Marufuji and HAYATA are scheduled to face BUSHI and the wrestler listed by NOAH as M.P.I., or Mysterious Phantom Invader. Tetsuya Naito and RYUSEI will meet Koga and Daiki Odashima in another tag match.

The remaining announced matches include Manabu Soya, Yuki Iino and Shuji Kondo against KENTA, Shane Haste and Tetsuya Endo. Kenoh, Mohammed Yone, Hi69 and Hiroto Tsuruya will face Masa Kitamiya, Takashi Sugiura, Alpha Wolf and Kai Fujimura in an eight-man match.

Yoshiki Inamura and Chen are set to open the main card against Kazuyuki Fujita and Titus Alexander. Atsushi Kotoge and Yuto Koyanagi will meet Black Menso-re and Hiroya Namiki in a dark match scheduled for 2:40 p.m. local time, ahead of the 3 p.m. main card.

NOAH says the event will stream live on Wrestle Universe. Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official October 4 card announcement.