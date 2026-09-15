Kaito Kiyomiya says N-1 VICTORY 2026 is the start of a comeback he calls an “offensive,” with a future match against Tetsuya Naito at the center of it. Kiyomiya discussed his goals in an original interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

He was candid about the frustration of his recent results.

“I have kept saying that I feel a sense of crisis, but the results still have not come. If I do not get results in this N-1, I feel like I will simply fade away quietly.”

Kiyomiya said he feels responsible for helping Naito gain momentum in their previous challenger match.

“I feel the greatest responsibility. I think I am responsible for letting the current Tetsuya Naito get carried away. If I had not lost, the N-1 landscape and the Ryogoku landscape would be completely different.”

For Kiyomiya, the championship is part of a larger personal objective.

“Beating Tetsuya Naito is my story. The GHC title itself is not really the point. If the seeds I planted lead to the GHC title, then I will reach both the GHC and Naito myself.”

He said he intends to show fans “Kaito Kiyomiya on the offensive” by winning N-1 and standing across from Naito at Ryogoku.