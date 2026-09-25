Unbeaten A Block leader Kaito Kiyomiya faces winless Yuki Iino when Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory reaches Sendai PIT on September 25. NOAH’s official card puts four A Block league matches on the program as the tournament moves toward its October 4 final.

Kiyomiya enters on nine points after four wins and one draw, according to the standings on NOAH’s card. Iino is 0-5. A win would give Kiyomiya 11 points and keep him in control of the block, while Iino has an opportunity to disrupt the leader’s unbeaten run.

Two other contenders begin the show level on six points. Shane Haste, at 3-2, meets Takashi Sugiura, also 3-2. Yoshiki Inamura, on seven points through three wins, one loss and one draw, faces Kazuyuki Fujita, whose record stands at 1-4. The fourth A Block pairing sends Chen, 2-3, against Alpha Wolf, 3-2.

The non-tournament matches carry their own follow-up to the Korakuen Hall show. GHC Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito teams with BUSHI and RYUSEI against OZAWA, Masa Kitamiya and Tadasuke. Junior heavyweight champion Kai Fujimura teams with YO-HEY and Jun Masaoka against Alejandro, Dragon Bane and Daiki Odashima.

Kiyomiya had already extended his unbeaten start in Osaka earlier in the week. His Sendai match is another chance to widen the gap before NOAH’s final round-robin dates on September 26 and 27.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official September 25 Sendai card and standings.