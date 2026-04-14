When Kali Armstrong moved up from WWE EVOLVE to WWE NXT, she didn’t have a lot of notice.

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, the former WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion revealed that she didn’t know about the decision until an hour before the vignette featuring herself aired on NXT Stand & Deliver.

“I didn’t know too much before that,” she said. “That day, maybe an hour before the show aired, I got a call saying that, ‘Hey, we’re gonna air a package saying Kali Armstrong coming soon. This Friday will be your last one on EVOLVE. You’re getting ready to get ready to be on NXT full-time.’”

She continued, “It was like, ‘I know you’ve been on there a few times here and there but, now we’re about to really get ready to lock and load and shoot you off’ and I was like, ‘Wow. This is crazy.’”

Kali Armstrong makes her official in-ring debut with WWE NXT at the WWE NXT Revenge special event taking place tonight on The CW Network.