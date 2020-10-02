During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kalisto revealed that Rey Mysterio is his dream match. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a long road ahead, but I’m willing to do it. I’m willing to sacrifice and I’m willing to take it. That’s even in life. I’ve been reading a lot too, so my mindset is different, my body is different, my attitude is different, my goals are different. Like I said, that’s why I say I’m awake. I’m awake because I’m hungry. I’m hungry again. I wasn’t hungry before. Now, I’m hungry and my goal is to be the best luchador of all time and beat that legacy and to face Rey Mysterio one day. That will be great. I’ve never been in the ring with him – ever been in the ring.

So, to me, that’s a good feeling in a way, because we keep crossing paths. But one day, we will meet. We will meet in that ring – best and the best. So, that’s my goal too and, again, to leave my legacy as the best luchador of all time.