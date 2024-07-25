Kamille has finally arrived in AEW.

The former NWA Women’s Champion was reportedly signed by AEW months ago, but has been absent filming a movie. She appeared on this evening’s AEW Blood & Guts and attacked Britt Baker shortly after the DMD picked up a victory over Hikaru Shida. Kamille was acting on behalf of the current reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, who laughed from the entrance way as Kamille continued her assault.

"The CEO" & TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has an answer for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealBrittBaker | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/vTrHj67wDh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024

